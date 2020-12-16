President Donald Trump is convinced he won the 2020 election and is now telling aides that he is considering not leaving the White House on January 20th, which is mandated by the Constitution since Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president that day.

On Erin Burnett Out Front, the CNN host reported that Trump appears to have flip-flopped on accepting the reality of his defeat and now adamantly believes a number of conspiracy theories that falsely claim he won the 2020 election.

“Sources tell CNN that the president has pulled a 180, no longer privately, quote/unquote, ‘getting the joke,’ not that it was ever funny,” host Erin Burnett explained. “He used to privately accept the reality that he lost the election, but now, no. He’s now starting to believe his own lies, that the election was stolen.”

“He now believes that, so much so, that Trump has told some advisers that he may not leave the White House on Inauguration Day,” she added.

In fact, there is no legal scenario in which Trump remains in office, or in residence in the White House, beyond January 20th, as Biden has won the Electoral College after all 50 states and the District of Columbia certified their votes.

However, even with Trump’s inner circle, there is a recognition that Trump’s rantings about the election are effectively meaningless at this point.

“One adviser telling CNN, quote, ‘He’s throwing a f*cking temper tantrum. He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out,'” Burnett reported. “Okay. That description is the behavior of a person not right in the mind. Let’s just say it is like it is. Temper tantrums, lashing out, talking about not leaving the White House. Trump is not 4, right? He’s 74. And despite his increasingly deranged delusions, he’s still has the power to instill fear and sycophancy in others.”

