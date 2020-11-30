President Donald Trump publicly attacked the Republican governor of Georgia for certifying his state’s election results, and now he’s similarly attacking the Republican governor of Arizona.

Joe Biden won the state of Arizona — and multiple reports have made clear that Fox News calling that state for Biden on election night set off a whirlwind of fury from the Trump team.

After Ducey certified his state’s results, Trump went after him, continuing to push his baseless voter fraud claims and saying, “What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

He also liked a tweet saying Ducey betrayed the people of his state:

And he shared more tweets going after Ducey and stirring up his legal team’s claims about the results.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]