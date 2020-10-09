President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his first in-person campaign rally since being infecting will be on Monday, Columbus Day, at a rally in Sanford, Florida. That event had originally been scheduled for last Friday, but had to be postponed at the last minute when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and rushed to Walter Reed Medial Center for treatment.

The president has been mostly out of sight since being discharged from the hospital on Monday, and has reportedly been champing at the bit to return to the campaign trail.

Trump, speaking on Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday night, had teased holding two rallies this weekend in both Florida and Pennsylvania, after his personal physicians said he would be cleared for public activities as of Saturday. This, despite the White House continually refusing to reveal when Trump’s last negative test occurred. On Friday, the campaign then backed off that plan and instead announced it would be holding an in-person event at the White House, hosted by the president.

Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

White House communications director Alyssa Farah, in a Fox News interview earlier on Friday, could not confirm that Trump is currently negative for the coronavirus. “He’s close to the period where he could be done shedding virus,” she vaguely offered, when pressed by Hemmer.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]