President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to hold an in-person event at the White House Saturday — a little over a week after first announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president returned to work in the Oval Office this week, with White House staffers taking some precautions like wearing full PPE. On Thursday night, Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement, “Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Multiple news outlets are reporting that the president is set to host an in-person event outside at the White House tomorrow. The New York Times reports that hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Per ABC News, the event will feature “remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order”:

The gathering is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House in conjunction with a previously planned event organized by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens’ group Blexit, a campaign to urge Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, sources said. Trump according to a source is expected to address the crowd from the balcony of the White House.

The event comes amid concerns about coronavirus spreading among White House staffers, with a number of them — including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller — testing positive just this week.

The White House has not yet given a straight answer about when the president last tested negative. Less than an hour before this news broke, Fox News’ Bill Hemmer raised the issue to White House communications director Alyssa Farah.

“Will you tell the American people about positive and negative testing? Will you run down the track record for him over the last week or so and in the coming days?” he asked.

Farah said they’re going to be “forward-looking” and will “give an update when the president tests negative and when he’s cleared by his medical team to go back out in the public and interact with constituents.”

Hemmer asked if Trump is negative right now.

“I don’t have that information, but I’m happy to get you an update when I do,” she responded, praising the president as someone with “high energy.”

“Whether he’s still shedding virus is a question to the doctors,” Farah added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]