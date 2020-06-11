There’s a catch if you want to attend President Donald Trump‘s first rally since the pandemic: You can’t sue the president if you contract the coronavirus while cheering him on.

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” reads the waiver which appears on the Trump campaign’s website when you sign up for tickets. (See excerpt from Trump rally registration below.)

The rally is Trump’s first in-person event since March, as he gears up for the November presidential election and celebrates the reopening of the nation’s shattered economy after the shelter-in-place shutdowns put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The event is being held at Tulsa’s indoor BOK Center, which can hold up to 19,199 people. It’s unclear if the campaign will also require attendees to follow CDC-recommended guidelines about mask wearing or physically distancing in indoor spaces.

“We know the president is very eager to get back out and begin to hold these rallies again and it will show the excitement in his campaign,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh said on Fox Wednesday.

Trump has also faced criticism for holding the rally on June 19, the same day as “Juneteenth,” the holiday representing the day slaves were finally freed in 1865. In response, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The African American community is very near and dear to his heart. At these rallies he often shares the great work he has done for minority communities.”

