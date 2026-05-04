Kid Cudi Boots Rapper Off Tour Over ‘Offensive’ Rant About Being a ‘Brown Republican Voter’

Kid Cudi announced on Monday he kicked rapper M.I.A. off of his tour after she ranted about being a “Brown Republican voter” at a recent show.

He posted about it on Instagram, telling his 3.3 million followers that he made the decision because he didn’t “want anything offensive at my shows.” Kid Cudi said he had been “assured” that his message was understood, but that M.I.A. had broken his ground rules with her rant.

“After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointed and I wont [sic] have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase,” he continued. “Thank you for understanding.”

That decision was made two days after M.I.A. said at a show in Dallas that she had “been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a Brown Republican voter.” She was booed by many in the crowd for that comment.

Stereogum reported the British rapper irritated some fans in Dallas with other comments as well:

She briefly teased a song apparently called “Illegal,”and then she told the crowd, “Can’t do ‘Illegal’ ’cause some of you could be in the audience.” When the crowd booed that line, which I guess was supposed to be a joke, she said, “All right, I’m illegal. Half of my team are not here because they didn’t get the visa, OK? I want you to know that. All right? So don’t listen to what the bots say on the internet, OK?”

M.I.A. was born in London to parents of Sri-Lankan descent. She has not become an American citizen since then, so she technically can’t be a GOP voter. She acknowledged that reality in a post on X on Monday afternoon.

“DON’T BE AN AGENT OF DIVISION, I CAN’T VOTE IN THE US, AND 48% OF LATIN COMMUNITY VOTED TRUMP. SO ARE YOU GOING TO HATE THEM ALL?” she posted in all capital letters. “WE MUST UNITE TO MAKE THIS COUNTRY, THAT EVERYONE WANTS TO LIVE IN A BETTER PLACE. IF YOU ARE EASYLY LED BY RUMOUR THEN YOU DON’T SEE THE LIGHT FOR YOURSELF. I PRAY FOR YOUR AWAKENING.”

She had not acknowledged getting kicked off the tour by Kid Cudi by around 1;45 p.m. ET on Monday.

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