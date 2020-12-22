President Donald Trump followed up his surprise 11th hour video on the stimulus bill Congress passed with yet another video recycling baseless claims and conspiracy theories about the election.

The president has continued to push claims of fraud that his legal team has been unable to prove. Judge after judge — including judges the president himself appointed — has rejected their numerous cases, and the Supreme Court has already smacked down cases from Pennsylvania and Texas.

Trump is now entertaining Republicans who are planning to challenge the election results on January 6th when Congress takes them up.

In his video tonight, he pointed to his “commanding lead” in the states his team has questioned and falsely said “these numbers were absolutely impossible for Joe Biden to overcome.”

He claimed “our nation’s greatest political professionals were calling to congratulate him” but then “suddenly everything started to disappear” and “change.” (Prior to the election, there was in fact talk of a “red mirage” that would show Trump ahead in certain states but would then look better for Biden as states continued to count the votes.)

Trump again refused to accept Joe Biden won (and has attacked Republicans who have acknowledged that reality), saying tonight, “It did not happen, he did not win, we won by a landslide.” He later referred to it again as a “magnificent landslide.”

In his effort to overturn the election results, Trump tried to argue it’s the Democrats who want to “overthrow the will of the American people.”

At one point in his video, he pushed a conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines. In the past few days, both Fox News and Newsmax have issued several on-air fact-checks after legal threats from Smartmatic, while Dominion has threatened legal action against some Trump allies, and now one Dominion employee has sued the Trump campaign and others.

