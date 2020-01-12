comScore

Trump Takes Notice of ‘Crazy’ Bernie Sanders Rising in Polls: ‘What Does This All Mean?’

By Josh FeldmanJan 12th, 2020, 4:30 pm

Bernie Sanders has been making some polling gains recently, and just last week topped a new poll in Iowa.

With momentum going in his direction, Team Trump is taking notice. The president today tweeted that “Crazy Bernie” is “surging in the polls”:

“So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!” he added.

Sanders responded, “It means you’re going to lose.”

The Trump campaign is reportedly shifting focus to Sanders.

Last year the Daily Beast reported that Trump was “salivating” to run against Sanders and “while he sees the senator as a vulnerable opponent, he also has offered begrudging respect for his political acumen.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: