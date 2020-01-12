Trump Takes Notice of ‘Crazy’ Bernie Sanders Rising in Polls: ‘What Does This All Mean?’

Bernie Sanders has been making some polling gains recently, and just last week topped a new poll in Iowa.

With momentum going in his direction, Team Trump is taking notice. The president today tweeted that “Crazy Bernie” is “surging in the polls”:

Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

“So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!” he added.

Sanders responded, “It means you’re going to lose.”

It means you’re going to lose. https://t.co/CVBKoKq8DT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 12, 2020

The Trump campaign is reportedly shifting focus to Sanders.

Last year the Daily Beast reported that Trump was “salivating” to run against Sanders and “while he sees the senator as a vulnerable opponent, he also has offered begrudging respect for his political acumen.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]