WATCH LIVE: Republican National Convention, Night 2

The Republican National Convention is kicking off night two on Tuesday night, which will include appearances from President Donald Trump.

The coverage of the first night led to a rare brand of tweet from the president: praise for CNN — the network he generally derides as “fake news” — for covering “the vast mojority” of the speeches.

The second night of the virtual convention will include speeches from former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Senator Rand Paul, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (whose presence is now the subject of a congressional investigation), Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and finally First Lady Melania Trump.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]