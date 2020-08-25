RNC Speaker Kicked Off Lineup After Tweeting Anti-Semitic QAnon Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Convention

Mary Ann Mendoza was abruptly pulled from her speaking slot on the second night of the Republican National Convention after she retweeted — and then vaguely apologized for — a long, anti-Semitic QAnon conspiracy theory on Twitter just hours before her address.

Mendoza was originally set to speak at the RNC to support Trump’s hard-line immigration platform, after her son died in a 2014 car accident because of an undocumented alien who was driving while drunk. But then on Tuesday afternoon, Mendoza queued up a several-dozen-long tweet thread espousing a vicious hoax about a Jewish plot to control the world’s wealth, in which she also promoted an anti-Semitic text popular in Nazi Germany.

As news of her toxic tweets spread online, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh announced that Mendoza had been removed from the convention’s line-up just minutes before the evening’s festivities were set to begin. But he gave no acknowledgment about the circumstances of the last-minute change: “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week”

Mendoza began tweeting out the conspiracy theory on Tuesday afternoon but then, hours later, posted a vague apology for “not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

Her mea culpa fell on deaf ears on Twitter, however, as replies to her apology noted that she had taken the step of having the Thread Reader app amplify her anti-Semitic screed by linking it all together.

In addition, this wasn’t the first time Mendoza has trafficked in Jewish conspiracy theories. Nearly two years ago, she posted a similar claims about the Rothschilds — a popular foil among anti-Semites — and their alleged “globalist media mouthpiece.” She did not address or disavow this tweet in her latest apology.

