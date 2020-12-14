WATCH LIVE: State Electors Cast Their Electoral College Votes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

State electors on Monday morning across the country, in their respective states, begin to cast their votes in the Electoral College to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

CBS News laid out what will occur on Monday, throughout the day, in state capitol buildings across the country.

Federal law dictates the electors meet on the Monday in December that follows the second Wednesday, which in 2020 falls on December 14. There are 538 electors. The number from each state is based on population and is equal to the number of members of Congress the state has, in the House and Senate, meaning the minimum any state can have is three. The state with the most electors is California, which has 55. Washington D.C. has three electors even though it is not a state. All but two states, Maine and Nebraska, give all their Electoral College votes to the candidate who got the most votes in the state. Maine awards two of its four electoral votes to the statewide winner but also allocates an electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each of its two congressional districts. Nebraska gives two of its five electoral votes to the statewide winner, with the remaining three going to the popular vote winner in each of its three congressional districts. Three hundred and six electors will vote for Mr. Biden and 232 will vote for Mr. Trump.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to follow the vote’s completion with a speech at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Watch above, via NBC News.

