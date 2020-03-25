Unite the Country, the super PAC backing former Vice President Joe Biden, released a somber new ad condemning President Donald Trump for invoking the word “hoax” in relation to the coronavirus, eliminating the U.S. pandemic response team, and allowing the virus to spread “unchecked” across the country.

The ad, entitled “Crisis Comes,” makes the point that crisis comes for every president, which they shouldn’t be blamed for, but argues that it is Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak that is unforgivable.

“Crisis comes to every president — this one failed,” the ad concludes.

The 2020 election, at the forefront of the news cycle for over a year, has taken a backseat as the highly contagious novel coronavirus has battered the globe and spread like wildfire across the nation.

But the ad comes as Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, has reemerged to make the case that Trump has failed on his coronavirus response and with the general election on the horizon as cases of the virus continue to mount.

Former Sen. Kamala Harris‘ communications director Ian Sams pointed out that the ad buy is for seven figures and doesn’t even mention Biden.

Powerful new ad from @UniteCountryPAC emphasizing Trump’s failure to prepare for and respond to coronavirus. Leans on images of three GOP presidents in moments of crisis, and never even mentions Joe Biden. Doesn’t have to. The message is clear. 7-figure buy – important to do now. pic.twitter.com/usPfq2z5Pl — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 25, 2020

