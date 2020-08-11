Fox News host Tucker Carlson repeatedly mispronounced the first name of newly-announced Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday, and then after being corrected on air by a guest, still continued to make the same mistake throughout the segment.

During the opening of his Tuesday show, Carlson offered up an extended attack on Harris, who had just been picked as the running mate by the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. But throughout the monologue, the Fox host mispronounced the California senator’s first name as “CAMel-eh” multiple times, when she, in fact, pronounces it as “Comma-lah.”

This is not the first time. In a segment from last summer, Carlson continually made the same mistake.

But after concluding his introduction, Carlson then welcomed former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein. But before answering the Fox News host’s question, Goodstein politely corrected Carlson by phonetically explaining the correct way to say the first name of the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

“Tucker, can I say one quick thing. This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox. Her name is pronounced comma, like the punctuation mark, lah. Kamala. I’ve heard every — that’s how it is.”

“OK,” Carlson responded and then shook his head. “So what!”

“I’ve heard every — that’s how it is,” Goodstein continued, still politely trying to help Carlson. “I think out of respect for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right. It’s kind of a bare minimum.”

Carlson, who began laughing as Goodstein spoke, shot back: “So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” he asked, before pivoting to a snarky counter-attack. “So it begins, you’re not allowed to criticize Comma-lah Harris or Camel-eh Harris or whatever.”

“Comma-lah. No, no, no, it’s not whatever,” Goodstein said, pointing out that she only pronounces her first name one way.

“OK, look I unintentionally mispronounced her name,” Carlson conceded, before again mischaracterizing Goodstein’s attempt to simply get the Fox News host to say her name right. “But I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism.”

The pair moved on but then just 53 seconds later, Carlson again mispronounced Harris’ first name wrong during a back-and-forth about the sexual assault claims against Biden. That prompted Goodstein to immediately but firmly restate her full name, with the proper pronunciation, just seconds later.

Barely a minute later, Carlson made the same mistake again: “Name three things that Kamala Harris sincerely believes. Issues on which she will not change your view, policy issues.” And again, during his answer, Goodstein included the full correct pronunciation of Harris’ name.

Then, after two more minutes, Carlson for a third time after being publicly corrected, mispronounced her name again before the segment came to an end.

As he segued to the next one, Carlson then added as an epilogue: “I’m not going to attempt to pronounce Senator Harris’ name ever again because I don’t want to be accused of being disrespectful, which I’m not.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

