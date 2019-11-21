WATCH: Warren Campaign Speech in Atlanta Disrupted By School Choice Protestors

An Atlanta campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren that focused on the historical contributions of African-American working women was loudly derailed by protestors from pro-charter school groups.

Speaking to a mostly black audience of hundreds of people on Thursday evening, Warren’s speech was interrupted when dozens of protestors clustered in one corner of the arena began to repeatedly stomp in time and cry out, per Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey: “Our voice! Our choice!” and “We want to be heard!” The protestors, who were all wearing black T-shirts that read “Powerful Parent Network,” told reporters that they had assembled at the rally from all over the country.

Warren’s speech in Atlanta is being over taken by people yelling “we want to be heard.” pic.twitter.com/6m8OaEtnNw — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 21, 2019

Warren’s speech in Atlanta is being disrupted by people yelling “we want to be heard.” pic.twitter.com/bLpQsxqx9K — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 21, 2019

Pro-charter school protesters disrupt ⁦@ewarren⁩ speech at Clark Atlanta. They told reporters they came from all over the country to be here. pic.twitter.com/vEmji0a58R — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2019

When the protestors refused to relent, Rep. Ayanna Pressley approached the lectern. Warren turned to her and could be overheard saying “What do we do with this?'” Pressley then stepped up to the microphone to gently plead with the protestors to stop, inviting them to speak with her and Warren after the rally. According to The Intercept reporter Ryan Grim, that meeting did take place.

“No one is here to quiet you,” Pressley said. “The senator is here to talk about the contributions fighters like you have made to history.”

“We are grateful for your activism and your voice and you are welcome here,” Pressley added. “we would love to convene after this about the issue that you are here to stoke our consciousness about.” The rally then resumed (see video below).

Warren has drawn intense criticism from so-called school choice advocates for staking out the most aggressive, hardline stance against charter schools among the 2020 Democratic candidates, promising to ban for-profit charters and eliminate a federal grant program encouraging new charter schools. She also strongly opposed a 2016 charter school initiative in her home state of Massachusetts to “fight back against the privatization, corporatization, and profiteering in our nation’s schools.”

Afterward, Grim spoke with some of the protestors at the event, where he uncovered numerous links between them and wealthy funders like the billionaire Walton family.

Leader of the protest is Sarah Carpenter, whose organization is funded by the Walton Foundation pic.twitter.com/7jMoj7Hy5l — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2019

The organization is 100% funded by the Walton Foundation. Carpenter had claimed to reporters the group started organically a few weeks ago in response to Warren’s charter plan. pic.twitter.com/9jEswc43mj — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2019

The juxtaposition of the well-heeled funders of the protestors and the topic of the speech from Warren, who has repeatedly called out billionaires for their out-sized influence on American politics, prompted a cutting aside from Grim: “Can’t make this stuff up.”

A group funded by some of the richest people in the world, the Waltons, just disrupted an @ewarren speech on the 1881 Atlanta washerwomen strike. Can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/1x6brZv9tt — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]