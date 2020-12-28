‘Where’s My Money?’ Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Relentlessly Trolled By Pennsylvania Counterpart for Offering Up to $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence

The lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania is continuing to publicly troll the lieutenant governor of Texas over the latter talking up voter fraud.

Back in November, days after Joe Biden was declared the winner, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick actually offered up a 1 million dollar reward for anyone who comes forward with evidence of voter fraud. The wild allegations the Trump team has made in the month-plus since have not been proven at all, and even Trump-appointed judges have rejected their claims.

The statement from Patrick’s office read, “Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced that starting today he will pay up to $1 million to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud. Whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was quick to respond to that, and has recently been trolling Patrick for the money after highlighting alleged voter fraud from Republican voters.

Late last month he tweeted, “Let me be clear, if you take away all of the voter fraud in Pennsylvania that involved illegally voting for Trump, you do not have one single, documented case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.”

With 2020 coming to an end, apparently Patrick has not responded (except for a dismissive statement from his office) and Fetterman is continuing to troll him asking where his state’s money is.

After a new MSNBC piece on the topic came out Monday, Fetterman continued tweeting, “PA wants its money.”

PA to my dude: pic.twitter.com/u6z5fkjQ8H — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 28, 2020

Man asks for voter fraud. 🔴 Man gets two dead moms in PA 🟡voting for Trump. PA needs those dollars now. 🟢 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 28, 2020

