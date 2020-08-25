Actor Frank Whaley accused co-star Jon Voight of slapping him while filming a scene together for Showtime drama Ray Donovan.

Whaley bashed his co-star just after a video narrated by Voight opened night one of the 2020 Republican National Convention, claiming that the actor slapped him “because he couldn’t keep up” with the scene they were filming.

Whaley took to Twitter to share photo evidence of the slap, which Voight allegedly initially denied:

Fuck Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/l7o2HQOxx9 — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 25, 2020

Voight is a notable supporter of President Donald Trump, and praised his character, love of the United States, and coronavirus response during his RNC video.

“We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems. COVID-19,” Voight said. “While others criticized without solutions, President Trump’s swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery.”

