The first night of the Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with an opening video narrated by actor and big Trump supporter Jon Voight.

Voight invited viewers to imagine a country “where we are judged by our character with dignity and respect for all” that holds the belief “that all are created equal, that lives matter irrespective of race, creed, or color.”

“We stand in the breach to preserve a way of life that, while imperfect, has brought prosperity, honor, and dignity to generations past, and will for generations to come.”

Voight praised Trump in the video as “a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans” and “a man who works tirelessly for you, even tonight during this nomination.”

He touted the president’s record before saying “politicians spun their deceptions” against footage of Democratic leaders and saying they “fanned the flames of lawlessness” while footage of riots ran.

Voight even touted Trump’s leadership on the coronavirus crisis, saying that his “swift action saved lives” and is “leading the way for a full economic recovery.”

