Alec Baldwin Will Still Star in ‘Rust’ Despite Involuntary Manslaughter Charge, Lawyer Says

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the on set shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin will remain the star of Rust.

The New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the charges last Thursday.

The shooting took place on October 21, 2021 at the films set in New Mexico. Baldwin was practicing drawing his weapon for a scene, a Colt .45 revolver, when the gun suddenly went off killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

According to the New York Post, attorney Melina Spadone who works on behalf of the film’s production said “The film is still on track to be completed.”

Director Joel Souza will return despite being previously injured during the shooting and the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will be listed as an Executive Producer on the film which was part of a lawsuit settlement.

According to IMDB, the film is set to follow a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather, played by Baldwin, after the boy accidentally shoots and kills a local rancher.

The official charges are expected to be issued by the end of January and if convicted, Baldwin could face up to five years in jail.

As of last week, the actor’s lawyer was confident that his team would be able to fight the charges. His attorney told MSNBC last Thursday, “The decision distorts Halyna Hutchins tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds,” they added.

“We will fight these charges and we will win,” the statement concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com