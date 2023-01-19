Alec Baldwin’s Lawyers Confident He’ll Beat Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: ‘We Will Win’

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers are prepared to fight back against the involuntary manslaughter charges that were announced on Thursday by New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

In a statement made to MSNBC, the attorney said, “The decision distorts Halyna Hutchins tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds,” they added.

“We will fight these charges and we will win,” the statement concluded.

Baldwin has previously insisted that he did not pull the trigger of the Colt .45 prop gun during the October 21, 2021 incident which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

In a December 2021 interview with ABC News, Baldwin said, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never,” Baldwin added.

Back in November 2022, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against the films armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and other crew members for negligence in handing him a loaded weapon.

According to Variety, both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed “will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which each carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail. They also face an enhancement for use of a firearm which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.”

