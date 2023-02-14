Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Movie to Begin Filming Again This Spring Despite Criminal Charges

Despite the criminal charges against lead actor Alec Baldwin, the filmmakers behind Rust are insistent the film still be made.

According to Deadline, despite both Baldwin and the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the production will continue this spring.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline will be replacing Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the film in 2021.

The incident took place October 21, 2021, on the film’s set location in New Mexico. Baldwin was practicing drawing his weapon for a scene — a Colt .45 revolver — when the gun suddenly went off killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Souza is set to return to direct the film along with a mixture of returning and new cast and crew. Through a lawsuit settlement, Hutchins’s husband, Matthew Hutchins will join the cast as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, a documentary about Hutchins’s life is currently in the works and will cover her time on the set of Rust.

Since the announcement of criminal charges, Baldwin himself has remained silent. His legal team has expressed confidence that they will fight and win the case.

Earlier this month, Hutchins’ sister and parents filed their own lawsuit against Baldwin over the death of Halyna.

Despite the intentions of the crew to continue filming, only time will tell if all will go according to plan. The first hearing regarding the deadly set shooting is set for February 24.

