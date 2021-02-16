<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new four-part documentary series Allen v. Farrow attempts to make the case that Woody Allen molested his then 7-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow, at their Connecticut home in 1992.

The docuseries, which premieres Feb. 21 on HBO, includes interviews with Dylan, Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, investigators, relatives and other eyewitnesses, many of whom are speaking publicly about the events for the first time.

Allen has long denied the sexual abuse allegations and although investigators cleared him of wrongdoing, Allen v. Farrow lays out all the damning evidence in the form of home movies, audio tapes, court documents and police reports.

According to The Daily Beast, one shocking piece of footage featured in the documentary is a never-before-seen home video of 7-year-old Dylan telling her mom that Allen touched her in their attic.

In the video, Mia can be heard asking Dylan what happened that day, and she replies, “We went into your room, and we went into the attic. Then he started telling me weird things. Then secret he went into the attic [inaudible] went behind me and touched my privates.”

Mia then asks Dylan where Allen touched her, and she points to her vaginal area. “Well, when I was in the attic, he said, ‘Do not move. I have to do this.’ But I wiggled my bum, to see what he was doing, he said, ‘Don’t move, I have to do this! So if you stay still, then um… we can go to Paris,” Dylan adds in the video.

The film then cuts to a present-day Dylan, who says, “We were in the TV room, and he reached behind me and he touched my butt. And then he told me to come up to the attic with him. I remember laying there on my stomach and my back was to him, so I couldn’t see what was going on.”

Dylan continues, “I felt trapped. He was saying things like, ‘We’re gonna go to Paris together. You’re gonna be in all my movies.’ Then he sexually assaulted me. And I remember just focusing on my brother’s train set. And then… he just stopped. He was done. And we just went downstairs.”

Watch the trailer for Allen v. Farrow above, via YouTube.

