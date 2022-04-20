Amber Heard Admits to Hitting Depp in Bombshell Recordings Played During Defamation Trial: ‘I Was on An Ambien’

Bombshell recordings played while Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation trial on Wednesday show Amber Heard admitting to violence against her then-husband.

Depp had secretly recorded an argument he had with Heard while they were still married, in which she acknowledges she hit him but claims the details are blurry as she was “on an Ambien.”

“I feel that I want to say something to you, that it was ok, that’s, that’s the promise you gave me a little while ago. I’m — I’m telling you, if you lost memory last night of kick — you kicking the bathroom door and hitting me in the skull,” Depp is heard saying in the recording.

Heard then interrupts Depp, prompting him to ask again if she “has those memories.”

“I was upset, there was a lot going on and I was on an Ambien!” Heard exclaims. “Why are you obsessing over the fact I cannot remember the way you are remembering it. I said I was sorry — I’m not denying it.”

Later in the recording, Depp references another fight the former couple had while he was filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series — in which Depp claims Heard severed part of his finger with a broken vodka bottle.

“It’s not to get you mad … it’s just to get out of a bad situation while it’s happening before it gets worse. In Australia when we had the big fight, when I lost the tip of my finger, at least five bathrooms and two bedrooms I went to.”

Heard then laments that Depp would go into bathrooms to “avoid talking” to her and to “avoid working it out.”

“You don’t escape the fight, you escape the solution!” Heard continues. “You escape figuring out. We cannot work it out if you run away to the bathroom every time.”

Depp eventually reasons that the couple will never reach a solution if the argument keeps going, later adding, “Bang bang, you kept coming to get me.”

“One does not negate the other. That’s irrelevant. That’s a complete non sequitur,” the actress is heard saying later in the recordings. “Just because I threw pots and pans does not mean you come and knock on the door.”

Depp then questions if he should just let Heard continue to throw objects, prompting her to say he was putting words in her mouth.

“I’m justifying how you seem to think that there’s this cowardice in me that runs away and I don’t fight for you,” Depp later says.

Later in the recordings, Heard tells Depp that she didn’t “punch” him, adding, “Babe, you are not punched.”

“I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” she says, later adding, “I did not fucking deck you. I fucking was hitting you.”

Prior to airing the recordings, Depp claimed that Heard had “roundhouse” hit him on the cheekbone in front of her sister Whitney Henriquez.

The actor later detailed an alleged incident he had mentioned in the recordings, in which he says Heard kicked a bathroom door into his face:

So when I was pushing the bathroom door trying to close it and was almost closed, she suddenly kind of yelped in pain and she, she screamed out, ‘Ow, my toes or my foot,’ or something, and so in that second I thought possibly her foot had gotten caught under the door, which would, of course, not feel great on the foot or the toes, so I thought she was maybe injured, so I knelt down to have a look. The door was still — it was — it was still pretty well, about that much open, and when I knelt down on my hands and knees to look at her foot, to see the injury, she kicked the bathroom door into my head, so it … Yeah, she kicked the bathroom door into my head, and I was completely taken aback by such a corrosive, horrific move … the next move was just a bang, she clocked me in the jaw, and that was another shocker.

