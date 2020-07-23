Meghan McCain Confronts Mary Trump On Her Tell-All: ‘This is Just a Great Way For You to Get a Paycheck Right Now’

The View host Meghan McCain told the president’s niece Mary Trump that she is not a fan of family tell-alls — accusing her of publishing her book because “this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now.”

Trump’s book on her uncle President Donald Trump, which sold more than 950,000 copies in its first day of release, alleges the president is a danger to the U.S. and is a sociopathic narcissist who paid someone to take the SAT for him.

“I think I made it clear to your publishers I don’t like books like this. I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power,” McCain told Mary Trump. “Because they’re told from the one side, and often the subjects are villainized to the point that I don’t actually end up believing the stuff written.”

McCain then mentioned that she believes the tell-all books written about her family and father John McCain are “garbage” told from a specific and likely uninformed perspective.

“What do you say to people like me, who think this is just a great way for you to get paycheck right now?” she asked Trump.

Trump ensured McCain that she is entitled to her opinion but promised that she had an insightful look into the Trump family over the years — pointing out that she isn’t a stranger, but the president’s niece.

“If I had wanted some measure of revenge, if I had wanted to cash in, as you say, I would have done this ten years ago when Donald was still a very public figure and I would not have been taking the risk that I’m taking,” Trump said. “We’ve all seen how whistle-blowers fare in this administration. So I would much have preferred not to do this, but I felt it was extremely important that the American people have all of the information they need in order to make an informed decision.”

McCain accused Trump of dining at the White House on the tax-payers dime and questioned where her concern for the American people was then. She later narrowed in on Trump’s previous claim that she was not friendly with her cousins and questioned how someone close to the family would not have any information on Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump.

“I’m not entirely sure why you are so focused on my cousins who again are so much younger than I am. So I guess what I would say — first of all, I did not go to the White House on the taxpayer dime. That’s a quite absurd thing to say,” Trump snapped back.

“But families are extremely complicated. You know, the administration was at that point less than four months old. I was going there for my aunt’s birthday, you know, not to take advantage of Donald’s position, and I think to focus on these things is to take away from the actually important things I write about in the book.”

Watch above, via ABC.

