Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel Chant ‘Black Lives Matter’ at Emmy Awards: ‘Say it So That Mike Pence Can Hear!’

Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Kimmel chanted Black lives matter during the Emmy Awards on Sunday — Anderson even encouraging Kimmel to say it louder, “so that Mike Pence can hear!”

Anderson began by telling the viewers that the Emmy Awards has a record number of Black nominees this year — adding that the show was going to be Wakanda and the NBA All Star Weekend “all wrapped in one” before the pandemic forced everyone to stay home.

Anderson added that although everyone is quarantining, he’s “still rooting for everybody Black.”

“Because Black stories, Black performances, and Black lives matter,” Anderson added. Kimmel and Anderson then began to chant “Black lives matter,” getting louder and louder “so that Mike Pence can hear!”

The duo did not share the only message of inclusivity of the night, as Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy and Mark Ruffalo, star of I Know This Much Is True, both urged viewers to vote.

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for a certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream?” Ruffalo said. “That’s what we’re facing right now, so go out and vote for compassion and kindness.”

A PSA entitled See All, which encouraged the entertainment industry to fight for a more inclusive environment also aired during the award show on Sunday night.

“We appreciate the dialogue. We see the effort from Hollywood but we need more. We are here. We’ve been here,” the actors starring in the ad said, alternating lines. “Would you rather breathe life into stereotypes or stand up against them?”

The stars included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Isis King, Daniel Dae Kim, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Chung.

