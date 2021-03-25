Award winning actress and comedic genius Jessica Walter passed away at 80-years-old in her sleep on Wednesday, March 24, according to Deadline, leading to an outpour of condolences.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter Brooke Bowman said in a statement. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter’s husband of 36 years, Tony-winning actor Ron Leibman, previously passed away in December 2019 at age 82.

Walter won an Emmy for her starring role in Amy Prentiss, and was beloved by fans for her recent iconic roles as Malory Archer on FXX’s animated series Archer, and for her performance as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, which earned her another Emmy nomination and two SAG nominations.

Walter’s Lucille Bluth was a large reason for Arrested Development’s cult following, as her sarcastic, entitled, and rarely sober attitude was cherished by fans.

“People have been great, especially in New York, where you are walking around a lot,” Walter said in a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair. “The one line I get a lot is, ‘I’d like to cry but I can’t spare the moisture.'”

“And winks!” she added of her now iconic wink. “Actually, I can do that wink, and it is very difficult, with one eye totally closed and one eye totally open. It said in the script that Lucille winks, and since I can do that in real life, I just thought it would be good to do a specific wink for the character. And they liked it so much that they started writing in more winks. I can’t believe my wink has gone viral!”

Condolences poured out for the star following the heartbreaking news, many recalling their favorites of Walter’s onscreen moments:

Jessica Walter’s performance in Arrested Development made me look forward to one day being a mean old bitch. RIP. — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@morninggloria) March 25, 2021

RIP and a true story – when I made her Arrested Development character my Twitter avatar, she sent me an email asking me to take it down https://t.co/tKZuMqhhjc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 25, 2021

I know how I am honoring Jessica Walter this weekend… pic.twitter.com/GP6O1uJUBL — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter still making me laugh from beyond the veil https://t.co/qZ3vz0JlSt — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 25, 2021

JESSICA WALTER NO RIP TO AN ICON pic.twitter.com/AGHSsDsU34 — Goodnight, Books 📚 (@emarvelous) March 25, 2021

Today I learned that Jessica Walter starred in a DR. STRANGE tv movie in the seventies, which basically means that Lucille Bluth is MCU canon pic.twitter.com/LmoTaK0m5o — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like ‘Play Misty For Me’ just made the comic genius of her turn in ‘Arrested Development’ even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

no one except jessica walter has ever been funny, and no one will ever be funny again. pic.twitter.com/SyezABW6GB — Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 25, 2021

I say it all the time, but this was one of the best jokes ever told on network television. My favorite comedy series ever, and Jessica Walter was a massive reason why. pic.twitter.com/WV6xQ5iFNV https://t.co/PeqSqz0k9F — Jeff D Brackets (@JeffDLowe) March 25, 2021

RIP to Jessica Walter aka Lucille Bluth. One of the funniest characters of all time. Lucille Bluth shined brighter than any other character in her scenes on Arrested Development. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/mql0cQ5KnF — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 25, 2021

Some very sad news… The legendary Jessica Walter has died at 80. https://t.co/TFCkoKecTt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 25, 2021

jessica walter. an icon pic.twitter.com/xAIEV8GDQT — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) March 25, 2021

Oh, damn it. This makes me sad. Such a funny, sharp actress–and Play Misty to Me to Arrested Development is a hell of a trajectory. RIP Jessica Walter. https://t.co/1YAYohkB6A — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 25, 2021

RIP Jessica Walter, who had the best press conference answer of all time. Cheers.🍸🍸

😢 pic.twitter.com/sljomU0HiY — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 25, 2021

she said i will GIVE YOU 1971, full out pic.twitter.com/kjcmFBTRQB — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 25, 2021

Lucille Bluth is one of the funniest characters of all time. Rest in peace, Jessica Walter. pic.twitter.com/XyRKSFyw7T — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was the funniest part of one of the funniest shows ever made. Damn fine actress. Legend. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4VztG337eU — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 25, 2021

Rest In Peace, Jessica Walter. Here – she talked about her favorite Arrested Development scenes…

pic.twitter.com/TEvg514jCd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 25, 2021

The way Jessica Walter could make you laugh with just a look 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hq1GcoCN2A — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 25, 2021

RIP Jessica Walter. TV was never funnier 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/uk8wplHUwn — reid (@thereidfeed) March 25, 2021

RIP to the fabulous Jessica Walter, queen of the undermining zinger. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) March 25, 2021

a fucking icon pic.twitter.com/zRYX10Dr7E — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 25, 2021

No one delivered an insult like Jessica Walter, who in real life was one of the kindest people I ever had the privilege of meeting RIP to a true legend pic.twitter.com/AeHx62lJyB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was one of the funniest people ever to live. You can almost prove it with math. An unbelievable loss. https://t.co/v5umCVn923 — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) March 25, 2021

I don’t understand this news, and I won’t respond to it. A razor-sharp performer, and a kind, generous interview every time I spoke with her. RIP. https://t.co/9IiNCeToaY — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 25, 2021

I wish I could make a martini and then throw the ice in a white man’s face today in honor of Jessica Walter. I feel like she would understand. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 25, 2021

Lucille: Get me a vodka rocks Michael: Mom, it’s breakfast Lucille: And a piece of toast RIP Jessica Walter an actress’s actress. A legend. An icon. pic.twitter.com/LS9E5HVbNM — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 25, 2021

Oh no I am very fucking sad about jessica walter — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) March 25, 2021

The best of Lucille Bluth. Rest, Jessica Walter. And thanks… pic.twitter.com/3gglTGdhwu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 25, 2021

Oh, I am MAD. Of course, this is how I’d react to news of Jessica Walter’s death. I wanna fight somebody, especially the male cast members of #ArrestedDevelopment for talking over her during that interview. Let me go fix myself a drink. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 25, 2021

heartbreaking…..an incredible talent and the national vice president and later board member of her union. rest in peace jessica walter, you live on every time someone says “good for her!” ❤️ https://t.co/IoH1PM1QBw — sara david (@SaraQDavid) March 25, 2021

