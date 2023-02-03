Austin Butler Announces He’s Ditching the ‘Elvis’ Accent But Admits It’s Damaged His Vocal Cords

Actor Austin Butler has divided fans in recent months after it appeared that the deep Memphis drawl he developed to play the role of Elvis Presley was here to stay.

The steep departure from Butler’s regular voice had fans questioning if the accent was stuck or just a continued promotional ploy for the movie leading up to Oscars season.

But, during a recent appearance on BBC’s Graham Norton Show, Butler announced he was officially retiring the accent.

According to Variety, Butler said, “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.”

Butler who portrayed Presley in the 2022 film Elvis had worked on developing the character since 2019. A group of vocal coaches helped Butler obtain the signature Presley drawl that still sends fans swooning.

But when Butler accepted a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the “King of Rock and Roll,” many were shocked that during his speech he still sounded more like Presley than himself.

For us it's Austin Butler winning his first ever Golden Globe Award for playing Elvis and then thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley!

Some credited this with Butler’s commitment to method acting, which saw him not see his family for three years during the films production.

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time,” Butler told Variety last year.

A vocal coach who helped him prepare for the film also spoke out in support for the actor, explaining that the accent was very hard to switch on and off and could potentially last forever.

Butler had a more subtle voice back in 2019, when he starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Austin Butler talks his role as a central member of the Manson family in #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

