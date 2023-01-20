Austin Butler’s Singing Coach Says Elvis Voice is ‘Difficult to Switch Off’ After ‘Cringe’ Golden Globes Speech

After Austin Butler’s viral Golden Globes speech, which saw the actor still sounding like Elvis, his voice coach for the film rushed to defend the actor.

Butler who starred as Elvis Presley in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, spent years developing the accent alongside a team of vocal professionals.

Butler recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor and stunned fans by still having the same accent that he used in the film. Some even deemed the speech as fake and “cringe.”

According to ABC Gold Coast, Dr. Irene Bartlett, who worked with Butler on the film back in 2019, said kicking Presley’s voice might not be that easy.

“Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time, and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus time on,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett said Luhrmann was adamant that the role not come across as another Elvis impersonator.

“That’s the last thing they wanted him to be,” Bartlett said. “What they wanted was a true connection with the personality of Elvis and his story and that’s what Austin worked on.”

“I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever,” she admitted.

Butler later responded to those saying that he’s kept the Elvis accent, backstage at the Golden Globes after winning his award.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must, because I hear it a lot. I had three years where that was my only focus. So, I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com