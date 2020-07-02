Barstool Sports podcast 2Biggs, hosted by Willie Colon and Brandon Newman, has launched a new episode titled “Barstool N.*.*.*.*.R. (Now It’s Gonna Get Extremely Real) feat. The Minority Report,” which addresses Barstool founder Dave Portnoy’s use of the N-word and his refusal to apologize for past racist comments.

Videos of Portnoy using the racist slurs and making racist remarks regarding former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, including comments calling him “an ISIS guy” and “a terrorist” circulated on Twitter earlier this week. The Barstool Sports founder not only refused to apologize for his comments, but also deemed himself “uncancellable.”

A post on the podcast’s Twitter account explains the episode will include a discussion between “Barstool’s minorities” regarding Portnoy’s “racist remarks and his refusal to apologize for them”:

We team up with the rest of Barstool’s minorities to talk about @stoolpresidente‘s past racist remarks and his refusal to apologize for them. LISTEN NOW:

Barstool N.I.G.G.E.R. (Now It’s Gonna Get Extremely Real) https://t.co/1yqGgffl76 pic.twitter.com/vNUWdOIJMl — 2Biggs Podcast (@2BiggsPod) July 1, 2020

Apple Podcast’s description of the episode reads: “This week on 2Biggs, Willie and Brandon are joined by Trill Withers, Zah, Ebony, Liz Gonzales, and the 20 Dollar Chef to address Barstool’s latest controversy, Dave Portnoy’s use of the N-word and his racist comments regarding Colin Kaepernick and his protest in 2016. ‘Can you make a racist comment and not be racist?’ Willie Colon breaks down his one-on-one conversation with El Presidente and explains why he told Willie that he will not apologize for his racist remarks in the past.”

The episode received push back on social media, including criticism from New York Times national political reporter Astead W. Herndon, who labeled the title “corny and embarrassing,” adding, “it is also very sad — no institution that puts you in that position gives [a f*ck] about you.”

Taylor Rooks, host of Bleacher Report’s digital series Take It There claimed in a tweet the title promoted tokenism, adding that “nothing in the episode justified the title,” and that “it feels very inappropriate.”

Colon took to Twitter to address the criticism and explained that he wanted to offend people and grab their attention, noting it “did what it was supposed to do”:

As offended as people are about the title of the podcast is as offended as we are hearing the word. The title chosen did what it was suppose to do, grab your attention and offend. Its not a pretty word to see, right? Its Ugly! Its not a pleasant word to hear, right? Its Offensive — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) July 2, 2020

So do what you wanted us to do, get pass the title and hear the message. It’s hard to do because you keep focusing on the word….. TRUST, we get it. No matter who says it…. Its Offensive. Now It’s Gonna Get Extremely Real! — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) July 2, 2020

