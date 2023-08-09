‘Big Brother’ Contestant Removed From Show After Saying the N-Word During Live Stream

Big Brother, the competition show notorious for it’s controversial moments, is back in the spotlight this week after they booted a contestant for using a racist slur during a livestream.

Luke Valentine was kicked off the 25th season of the CBS show, just three days after the competition began.

Valentine said the n-word during a conversation with housemates, a moment which was picked up by the hundreds of microphones and cameras installed in the house. The shocking utterance was broadcast via a livestream designed for fans to watch the drama unfold in real time day and night.

Seconds after saying the slur, Valentine attempted to correct his comment by saying “Dude — anyways.” Two contestants, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli urged Valentine to go to bed before they promptly left the room.

Another contestant Jared Fields told Valentine’s he was “off the fucking ledge.”

“It wasn’t what you thought,” Valentine laughed. “I was going to call him a narwhal.”

In a statement from CBS to Variety, the network confirmed Valentine’s removal.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” their statement read.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com