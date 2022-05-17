Bill Burr: Scientology ‘Gets More Sh*t Than it Deserves’

Bill Burr argued that the controversial Church of Scientology, “Gets more shit than it deserves,” during a recent podcast episode.

On yesterday’s episode of the Monday Morning Podcast the comedian said, “So I’m walking around Sacramento, a city that really gets a bad reputation. You know, I’m not gonna lie to you. I went by two bail bonds, you know, offices and a Scientology building in like fucking three blocks. It’s just like, wow, you can get into all kinds of shit, all kinds of shit out here!”

He continued, “By the way Scientology — I don’t know, am outta my mind. I feel like it gets more shit than it deserves. You know? What’d you guys do if I, you found out I secretly joined.”

“No, I think it gets more shit than it deserves, you know, for as fucked up as they say it is, for as cult-y as it is. I got one question. Where are the bodies? Where are they?” Burr asked.

He continued, “I mean, I’m just saying it’s like a sports fan. I need to see the hardware — as a former Catholic. I mean, we got bodies stacked up. We got pedophilia. We got, we got torture. We have crusades. Wow. What do they got? Little mind control, couple of fucking disgruntled sitcom stars?”

“I just don’t see — I don’t see it. It’s like people trashing Russia. ‘Can you believe they invaded that country?’ Yeah. That’s what powerful countries do, you haven’t noticed that? Don’t you see a similarity in what they’re doing and possibly, maybe another country that you might know a little better might have done?” Burr concluded.

Listen via Monday Morning Podcast.

