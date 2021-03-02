Borat is going into retirement for good.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who won two Golden Globes for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, revealed that he’ll never reprise the role of the Kazakh journalist.

“This was probably the most dangerous project I had to work on,” Cohen told Deadline. “We felt that the risks were worth taking. I was just very worried about Trump and Trumpism and the election and our democracy was at risk.”

“There were situations I would never go back to do again,” added Cohen, who had to wear a bulletproof vest while shooting certain scenes, including the segment where he infiltrates a far-right rally in Washington State.

“I was fortunate to make it out in one piece,” he wrote in an op-ed for Time Magazine back in October. The prank, which saw Cohen crashing the stage of a gun-rights rally disguised as a country singer, ended with him having to escape in a get-away vehicle amid a riot.

“The gray suit is locked up and not coming out again,” Cohen told Deadline.

Still, Cohen admitted it was worth risking his life to make the comedy sequel. “Had Trump won on Nov. 3, and I hadn’t been able to make this movie, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself,” he said.

While accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Cohen thanked his bodyguard “who stopped me from getting shot twice.” The actor also thanked the crew “who literally risked their lives” to get the film made.

Meanwhile, after Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Cohen mocked his “co-star” Rudy Giuliani for turning out to be “a comedy genius.” The actor was referring to the infamous scene in which Giuliani is caught in a compromising position in a hotel room with Borat’s daughter, played by Maria Bakalova.

