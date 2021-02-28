Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the 2021 Golden Globe award for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy — beating out Hamilton, Palm Springs, and The Prom.

Sacha Baron Cohen wrote and starred as Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — a film that caused quite a stir even before its release.

A scene involving Rudy Giuliani and Borat’s fictional daughter, played by Maria Bakalova, quickly went viral as he was caught on camera in an extremely compromising position.

Receiving mixed reviews on the infamous scene, as some believed Giuliani was set up, Cohen defended his decision to air the incident, saying, “if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”

Accepting the reward, Cohen took another shot at Giuliani, mocking him for turning out to be “a comedy genius.”

“Thank you to the all white Hollywood Foreign Press,” Cohen began. “I gotta to say this movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent, who came from nowhere, and turned out to be a comedy genius, I’m talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean who can get more laughs out of one unzipping. Incredible.”

He then joked that the movie was just the start of Giuliani’s career, as he went on to “star in a string of comedy films.”

“Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye of the Day, and the courtroom drama — a Very Public Fart,” he joked.

Cohen went on to praise the film’s true “fresh new talent” — Bakalova — who he called a “revelation” and a “sensation.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]