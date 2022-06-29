BREAKING: R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years In Prison

Musician R. Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The 55-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in September on all nine federal human trafficking and racketeering charges. He was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the interstate trafficking and selling of women.

The prosecution sought 25 years or more, while the defense asked for a decade or less.

The trial was in a New York federal courthouse as the “I Can Fly” singer still faces federal and state charges in Illinois on sex-related crimes. He also faces state prostitution charges in Minnesota.

Ahead of the sentence being handed down by Judge Ann Donnelly, seven victims gave impact statements.

“With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness,” said one victim, only known as “Angela,” reported The New York Times.

“You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification,” added Angela.

“Robert, you destroyed so many people’s lives,” said another victim, Lizzette Martinez, reported the Times.

“I felt special, because someone who was special to the world was interested in me,” said another victim, only publicly known as “Jane Doe No. 2,” who accused Kelly of making her do oral sex on him, according to the Times. “I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life.”

