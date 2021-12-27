Britney Spears’ Backup Dancer Says Her Brother Controlled Her on Tour: ‘Abuses Started Way Before’ Conservatorship

One of Britney Spears’ backup dancers has claimed that her brother had control over the pop star while she was on tour, revealing that the “abuses” started before she was put under conservatorship.

Dancer Anthony Garza recently took to Instagram to share his experiences working with the pop star, revealing that dancers were sometimes asked not to speak to Spears.

“All the interviews done on the recent Britney documentaries only interviewed people that worked for Britney during the conservatory not before,” the caption read. “But the abuses started way before and we have stories too. I plan on sharing much more so stay tuned.”

The dancer went on to reveal that he was kicked off of both the “Circus” and the “Femme Fatale” tours after substances were detected in his system.

“We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney,” he said. “They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t. If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t.'”

Garza also revealed that Spears’ brother Bryan told her backup dancers not to answer her calls while she was meant to be spending time with family.

“Britney’s brother told us plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer,” he said. “We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone.”

He added that Spears was “livid” when she discovered what Bryan had done — “yelling at her brother ‘You can’t control me’ and such.”

“She made her brother apologize to us,” he wrote.

Garza also revealed that he “never saw her father not once” while he was working with her prior to the conservatorship.

