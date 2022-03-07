Britney Spears has vowed to get “justice” from those who she says “harmed” her while she was under a court-ordered conservatorship for nearly 14 years.

The pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to detail the alleged traumatic experiences she had throughout the conservatorship, calling out treatment centers she was placed in involuntarily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly,” Spears wrote in an emoji-filled caption.

“… No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day … if not will have to stay longer … never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood weekly … this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 fucking years.”

The post also included three images, one of the inside a church in Rome, another showing the Star of David, and one depicting the Australian flag in the shape of the country.

The Toxic singer continued to call out those who “harmed” her throughout in her caption:

… I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most … Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!! After 13 years damn straight I should go !!! I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was …. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!

Spears posted another Instagram that same night, revealing that dancing has been more healing to her than therapy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“I recorded 30 videos of dance when I was in Maui … that’s fun to me !!! I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!!” she wrote. “Therapy is all mind work … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind.”

“I’d rather someone slap my face than fuck with my mind !!! Dancing you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body,” Spears continued. “I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning [sic]!!! God bless you all !!!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com