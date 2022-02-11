Britney Spears Details Horrifying Treatment Center Experience in Now-Deleted Instagram Post: ‘Honestly Thought They Were Trying to Kill Me’

Britney Spears has detailed the time she spent at a treatment center while still under a conservatorship, calling it “demoralizing.”

Spears opened up about the alleged experience in a since-deleted Instagram post and claimed she lost use of her lower body after being forced to sit in a chair for “8 hours a day” and give “like 8 gallons of blood.”

“I felt like it stunted my growth when I was there !!!” Spears wrote in the lengthy post. “I could only use my upper body because I had to sit in a chair 8 hours a day and gave like 8 gallons of blood every week !!!”

The claim comes months after the pop star was freed from a nearly 14-year-long conservatorship, largely controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

Prior to the conservatorship’s termination, the Toxic singer made headlines this summer when she gave an emotional and stirring testimony during a hearing, claiming that she was forced to go to rehab and to take mood-stabilizing medication.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail,” she said at the time.

Now expanding on her time attending treatment centers while under a conservatorship, Spears claimed she was given “high doses of lithium” that left her “extremely ill” and unable to speak.

She further said that she was so confused about why she had to stay at the facility that she started to think she had cancer.

“I couldn’t get angry or scream or anything !!! I felt suffocated !!!” she said over her time under the conservatorship. “At one point I thought … Wait, do I have cancer and they don’t want me to know and this is some secret therapy for people with cancer ???”

Spears also claimed that nobody at the center was able to tell her when she could go home, which made her think they were “trying to kill” her.

“The people who worked for me stood at the doors saying I couldn’t go anywhere … I honestly thought they were trying to kill me … cus it seemed to me like some sick joke when I would call and say I’d been working here for two weeks … when can I have the keys to my car and go home ???” Spears wrote. “Their response … you can come and go when we tell you we can.”

“There was a different nurse every day looking at me when I changed … not having a say on absolutely anything … depression is getting stuck in dark moments in your head … well … that whole four month experience amplified my depression by 100 !!!” she added.

Spears went on to say that she either thought her family had “fucking killed” her or that they were in on “a sick joke.”

“I wanted to kick and scream, all of it, but my family sat back and acted as if it was not a big deal !!!” Spears added. “The most damage that was done to me is the sick psychology of my own family convincing me that I was OK with what they did … I deserved that !!!”

The star, who is now no stranger to publicly condemning her family, added that if forced to go through the same experience today, she “would spit in their faces.”

“My one regret in life and my whole 40 years, if I could go back in time I would spit in their stupid fucking faces !!!” she added.

