Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne is ‘Very Concerned’ After Pop Star Speaks Out Against ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship

Lynne Spears is a “very concerned mother,” after her daughter Britney Spears spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship on Wednesday.

Us Weekly first reported the statement, made by attorney Gladstone Jones on Lynne’s behalf, also reporting that Jones urged Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny to consider Spears’ request to hire her own private attorney and change her current care plan.

On Wednesday, Spears appeared virtually in court to call for the end of a conservatorship she has been under since 2008, led by her father Jamie Spears.

The pop star called the conservatorship “abusive,” insisting that she just wants her “life back.”

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said, also maintaining that she was put “on lithium out of nowhere.”

“And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to,” she added. “You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk.”

While Lynne claims to be “very concerned,” Spears accused her family of doing “nothing,” when she was allegedly overmedicated.

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she said. “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

Lynne, however, did recently file an objection to $890,000 in legal fees from Holland & Knight, the law firm representing Jamie, calling it “utterly excessive.”

Jamie later hit back, saying, “Despite having zero involvement in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not).” The court documents show that he went on to claim Lynne was not “acting in the best interests.”

