Charlie Kirk Hyperventilates Over Adult Cartoon: ‘Demons Prowl the Streets of Hollywood’

Pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk protested the upcoming release of a new adult cartoon on Hulu, expressing his fear that “demons prowl the streets of Hollywood.”

Kirk reacted on Tuesday to the trailer for the upcoming comedy show Praise Petey, which revolves around a girl who inherits her father’s cult and the bizarre town of “New Utopia.”

In the trailer, the main character remarks, “I’ll make New Utopia normal. No more human sacrifice,” before scenes of people riding pigs, talking to polar bears, and a giant stampeding lizard.

While the trailer made clear the comedic nature of the show, and displayed visible influences from the 2019 folk horror movie Midsommar, Kirk expressed outrage, and managed to tie the cartoon to Hulu parent company Disney, which has been a source of controversy for some conservatives.

“Just a new Disney-backed show on Hulu about a girl who inherits a human-sacrificing, blood-drinking cult with an all-seeing eye logo…” he tweeted. “When I say demons prowl the streets of Hollywood, it’s because they do.”

Just a new Disney-backed show on Hulu about a girl who inherits a human-sacrificing, blood-drinking cult with an all-seeing eye logo… When I say demons prowl the streets of Hollywood, it's because they do. pic.twitter.com/Pi1Cyzma5N — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 11, 2023

While some of Kirk’s followers were equally concerned about the cartoon, others pointed out that its executive producer, Mike Judge, was the creator of several iconic comedy shows, including Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill, and Silicon Valley, and was thus unlikely to be a “demon” of the like described by Kirk. Social media users also pointed out that Judge had previously been interviewed by Alex Jones’ InfoWars.

On Tuesday, Kirk also claimed that “the pit of Hell, of darkness, is on the march” during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance with Eric Bolling.

“Is Satan winning? The question is, the greater question is what are we doing to stop it, because yes, in certain places across America, the pit of Hell, of darkness, is on the march,” he told Bolling. “But thankfully, Satan will lose, and it requires us to speak truth, the Logos, with Jesus Christ as our lord and savior, to repel and rebuke the principalities of darkness that are currently reigning terror over so many of our cities, municipalities, and governments here in America.”

Watch the trailer for Praise Petey above.

