Saturday Night Live alumnus Chevy Chase returned from a five-week hospitalization on Monday, and instantly complained about the “generation of sh*theads” that now runs TV.

After returning to his home in Westchester following heart complications, Chase opened up to Page Six’s Cindy Adams about another ailment: the “dreck” taking over the entertainment industry.

“These are my first few days home. I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good,” he told me. “I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere.”

While the comedian is feeling better after his hospitalization, he is staying isolated to avoid Covid-19, leading to an increase in the content he watches.

“I read. Turn on TV. Watch the news. All dreck. I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don’t see anything great on television,” he said. “It all became a generation of sh*theads laughing at the world.”

“The humor today’s giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives,” he continued. “It drives me nuts.”

This is not the first time Chase had something to say about younger entertainers.

A 2018 New Yorker profile on Chase’s Community co-star Donald Glover, often known by his stage name Childish Gambino, reported that the former SNL star “often tried to disrupt his scenes and made racial cracks between takes.”

The profile also accused Chase of telling Glover that “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.” Chase did not deny the allegation, instead confirming “I could have said it.”

“I just saw Chevy as fighting time—a true artist has to be ok with his reign being over,” Glover said of Chase. “I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere—he’s almost too human.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]