Kamala Harris’ Niece Deletes Tweets Blaming White Man for Boulder Shooting After Suspect is Identified

After the identity of the accused murderer in the Boulder, Colorado grocery store shooting was revealed by police, and the suspect charged, Meena Harris, the prominent niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, announced that she’d deleted an earlier tweet for the assumption the killer was a white man.

“I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting,” she wrote. However, it was not really a correction or an apology, she simply stated that she had every reason for her assumption, because “the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Harris did not delete subsequent tweets in that original thread.

The original, now-deleted tweet is still available in archive, and various users tweeted screenshots at Harris.

Her original tweets (below) were factually wrong and idiotic, but the apology admits everything pic.twitter.com/ltZrOjiGYj — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 23, 2021

Twitter allows verified users like @meenaharris to peddle wild disinformation about shootings/terror attacks in real time. If I did this, I’d be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/dJHqyPazgG— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 23, 2021

Also available by archive was this jarring juxtaposition of tweets on her timeline from earlier in the day Tuesday.

Harris has since also un-retweeted that Dylan Park tweet.

The identity of suspect Ahmad Al-Issa also triggered a trending hashtag on Twitter over ethnicity.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]