CNN’s Chris Wallace Stunned To Learn Pink Gets Death Threats ‘Because You Espouse A Woman’s Right To Choose?’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace was stunned to learn that pop superstar Pink gets death threats almost every day, exclaiming “Really? Because you espouse a woman’s right to choose?”

On this week’s edition of HBO Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed entertainment icons Bryan Cranston and Pink.

During the Pink interview, the singer shared the death threats she’s gotten due to her outspoken support for abortion rights, and how she explains the fight for those rights to her kids:

WALLACE: Is it true that you’ve gotten death threats over some of your political views?

P!NK: Oh, absolutely.

WALLACE: Really?

P!NK: Mhm, many, every day…almost.

WALLACE: Because you espouse a woman’s right to choose?

P!NK: Yeah. For many reasons, that’s a big one. Yeah.

WALLACE: And how seriously, do you have to take it?

P!NK: Well, I mean in this day and age, pretty seriously. I think that for the most part people are, I call them keyboard warriors. You know, there’s a lot of people that will say a lot of things online that they would never say in person.

WALLACE: It’s so funny you say that, I call it the courage of the keyboard. Yeah, you know that somebody will say you…

P!NK: Yeah, they forget that we’re human too. It’s really a…I’m really into psychology. And it’s interesting. I feel like I can no longer accept compliments or insults because on one hand, I’m being told, “P!NK, I love you. You don’t take any…and you know, you just tell it like it is.”

Until, again, like my dad, until I disagree with you. And then you tell me even though I’m talking about Roe v. Wade, then you tell me that you hope my children die slowly. But you’re saying that you’re a better person than me.

I’m not coming for your children. I’m coming from my rights. So it’s it’s, it’s a weird time.

And my daughter asked me ‘Mama, why do you do this?’ Because we do have security in our house. And I said ‘Why do I do what?’ she said ‘Why do you fight?’ and I said because it’s in me. Because I have a responsibility. I have a platform. Because I care. Because I feel, in my whole body, that you have a responsibility to help people that don’t have the voice that you have. And if it were me, I would want that help.

And the only way I can describe it to a little girl in California is if a wildfire came through and took everything that we had, we would (a) still have each other and we would have many porches that we could show up on. Hand in hand, the door would be open and we would be let inside and we would be fed and we would have a safe place to stay. And that’s why we help people, because people help us. And people have helped us, like you see the suffragettes in that, in that video. They helped us. So we have to help the next generation.