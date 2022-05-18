Colbert Pillories Dr. Oz for Asking Voters to Imagine Lying in Bed ‘Next to Him’: ‘Creepiest Political Promise’

Stephen Colbert brutally mocked Dr. Mehmet Oz for asking voters to imagine lying in bed “next to him” ahead of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary.

“When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you know Oz will be doing exactly what you would want him to do if you were there next to him,” he said to voters on Monday night.

Colbert was taken aback by Oz’s final pitch, calling it the “creepiest political promise” since President George H.W. Bush said “read my lips” — a moment the late-night host aired with some additional dubbed commentary.

On #LSSC tonight: ADT can help keep Dr. Oz out of your bed. pic.twitter.com/wEgnOKsv0h — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 18, 2022

The Late Show team also created a fake spot inspired by Oz’s promise, in which a mother explains that she got ADT because she found Oz “lying in our bed.”

“Our daughter had nightmares for months. Dr. Oz took our peace of mind, with ADT, we got it back,” the mother continued.

The narrator went on to explain that “every 15 minutes, Dr. Oz shows up in someone’s house, unannounced and unwelcome.”

Colbert also roasted Oz, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, for bragging that the former president has called him both “smart” and “tough.”

“Because there’s nothing more impressive than being called smart by a man who stared directly into an eclipse,” cracked the host.

At the top of his show, Colbert explained that they taped before polls closed, so by the time the episode aired, “the victors would be celebrating and the losers will be saying that they’re the victors.”

While the polls have closed, Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary was too close to call on Tuesday night, meaning Oz or Dave McCormick could still secure the win.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com