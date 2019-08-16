Colin Kaepernick’s radio host girlfriend Nessa came after Jay-Z Thursday night for his partnership with the NFL in light of her boyfriend no longer having a job in the league.

She said it was “disgusting and disappointing” that Jay-Z “let them [the NFL]use him.”

“We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality,” said Nessa in an Instagram post.

Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a partnership this week in which the artist and his entertainment company Roc Nation will oversee the Super Bowl halftime acts. The artist has faced questions from many — including radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who pressed Jay-Z at a news conference announcing the initiative.

“I think the biggest issue people have is how you can partner with the league on social justice when Colin Kaepernick who brought it to the attention of the masses by peacefully protesting against those injustices is still out of a job,” Charlamagne asked.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice,” said Jay-Z. “In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?'”

Another reporter in the room asked Jay Z if he would stand if he would kneel. Jay-Z said “we’re past the point of kneeling” and it’s time to move on with “actionable items.” “I think everyone knows what the issue is, and we’re done with that… okay next,” said Jay-Z, adding that he was not minimizing Kaepernick’s kneeling because it was a necessary part of the process.

“For me it’s like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I’m saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job,” said Jay-Z.

The partnership will serve to “enhance the NFL’s live game experiences and to amplify the league’s social justice efforts,” according to an NFL press release.

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

