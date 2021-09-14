Comedy World Mourns ‘Legend’ Norm Macdonald: ‘One of the Funniest to Ever Do it’

The comedy world is mourning “one of the all time greats,” Norm Macdonald, who passed away at 61 on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer.

Deadline first reported the news, alongside a statement from his friend and longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra.

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” read the statement. “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald, who was best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, was honored with similar tributes from fellow comedians, many of whom flooded Twitter to share their favorite jokes, his best late-night moments, and their personal memories.

“My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle,” wrote Jim Carrey. “He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

Others pointed to Macdonald’s ability to unify his fans despite their differences, comedian Bridget Phetasy noting that her Twitter feed is “united in sadness over the passing of Norm MacDonald.”

“That was part of his vast genius,” she added. “He transcended divisions and was always funny, all the time. We have so much to learn from him.”

Jon Stewart, Seth Rogen, Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman and others also took to Twitter to share their love and admiration for the late comedian:

 

 

