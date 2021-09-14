The comedy world is mourning “one of the all time greats,” Norm Macdonald, who passed away at 61 on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer.

Deadline first reported the news, alongside a statement from his friend and longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra.

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” read the statement. “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald, who was best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, was honored with similar tributes from fellow comedians, many of whom flooded Twitter to share their favorite jokes, his best late-night moments, and their personal memories.

“My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle,” wrote Jim Carrey. “He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

Others pointed to Macdonald’s ability to unify his fans despite their differences, comedian Bridget Phetasy noting that her Twitter feed is “united in sadness over the passing of Norm MacDonald.”

“That was part of his vast genius,” she added. “He transcended divisions and was always funny, all the time. We have so much to learn from him.”

Jon Stewart, Seth Rogen, Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman and others also took to Twitter to share their love and admiration for the late comedian:

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

seriously this really hurts https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm’s show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

Oh my God. We lost a legend. Norm was punishingly funny. A unique special point of view and completely organic. RIPNormMacDonald https://t.co/u3nkFjs099 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 14, 2021

My timeline is united in sadness over the passing of Norm MacDonald. That was part of his vast genius. He transcended divisions and was always funny, all the time. We have so much to learn from him. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 14, 2021

Such sad news. Condolences to his family. So funny for so many years. https://t.co/bqCxUL1Wbd — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 14, 2021

No please, not Norm. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 14, 2021

Noooo. In 1997 my first months in comedy, I saw Norm perform live in Boston. I was elated. I waited for him outside the show & asked how I could have a standup career like him. He said, “Like me? I’m on Saturday Night Live & still playing clubs. Let me know if you find out.”🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fy8R6zMgyN — JEN KIRKMAN in BROOKLYN DEC 1-4 at UNION HALL (@JenKirkman) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it – RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

Seriously gutted by the news of Norm McDonald’s passing. He was without a doubt one of the funniest humans ever. Rest in power 🙏🏾 — the lucas bros (@lucasbros) September 14, 2021

Anytime that Norm Macdonald was on with @ConanOBrien you knew it was going to be great… this was an absolute classic. pic.twitter.com/gKw5W9irJi — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 14, 2021

I am deeply heartbroken about the loss of one of the greatest Comedians ever. Not only was he one of the funniest people I have ever met, but he was also a down to earth great guy. We have lost a legend. My thoughts & prayers go out to the MacDonald family. R.I.P. Norm MacDonald. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) September 14, 2021

No no no no no!!!

Nobody told a joke like Norm. https://t.co/WALKa75SpD — Christopher Lawrence (@Life_OnTheCouch) September 14, 2021

Man RIP Norm McDonald. I think the best thing about him was he didn’t care if anyone else really laughed at his jokes. He thought they were funny and that’s all that mattered which makes him so much funnier. That’s so rare to have that and never come across as cocky. — Dave Scheidt (@DaveScheidt) September 14, 2021

damn. RIP Norm MacDonald, an absolute original and maybe the all time greatest late night guest on any show ever — Donovan Strain (@DonovanStrain) September 14, 2021

Never forget this Norm Macdonald appearance on Conan in 1997 — with Courtney Thorne-Smith. Hilarious. All of it. Rest In Peace, Norm…pic.twitter.com/LQRMT3fCN7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021

Have been watching a lot of Norm’s work & comedy lately. Absolutely hilarious. Dang, this stinks. RIP https://t.co/UoZigqS28L — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) September 14, 2021

growing up, id print out Weekend Update scripts and perform them in my room, I always loved trying to find my best Norm MacDonald impression. RIP to an incredible comic and performer — ashley ray, kate winslet’s vape coach (@theeashleyray) September 14, 2021

RIP Norm Macdonald. Dude was a genius. — Chris Cope (@ChrisCopeComedy) September 14, 2021

Really sad to hear. RIP Norm Macdonald. https://t.co/5ANCegBxYh — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) September 14, 2021

It really sucks that Norm MacDonald died — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) September 14, 2021

NO!

Man, he was a true inspiration and the times I met him he was both kind and hilarious. The world got darker. https://t.co/6gPk7oMOSv — Chris Eigeman (@ChrisEigeman) September 14, 2021

