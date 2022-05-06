Dave Chappelle Reveals Alleged Motive Behind His Onstage Ambush

Dave Chappelle revealed that he spoke to his attacker following the on-stage ambush and asked him for his motive.

Chappelle returned to the stage on Thursday, two days after he was tackled mid-show, performing a surprise set at Los Angeles’ the Comedy Store.

“I needed to talk to him,” Chappelle told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian went on to explain that Los Angeles police officers allowed him to enter the room where his alleged assailant was being held, giving Chappelle an opportunity to ask for the motive of the attack.

The suspected attacker, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, told Chappelle that the attack was meant to raise awareness for gentrification, as his grandmother was just forced out of her Brooklyn neighborhood.

Chappelle also told the crowd that Lee appeared to be mentally ill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Rock, who was present during the tackle, joined Chappelle on stage Thursday, during which the two traded on-stage ambush jokes.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

“I got smacked by the softest n***** that ever rapped,” Rock joked in response, referring to Will Smith, who infamously slapped Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

