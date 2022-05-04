Chris Rock Grabs Mic After Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage: ‘Was That Will Smith?’

Chris Rock cracked the perfect Will Smith joke after his friend and fellow comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Rock, who knows a thing or two about getting accosted on stage, was at Chapelle’s performance for the Netflix Is A Joke Fest when the comic got attacked.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock said into the mic after going on stage to make sure Chappelle was not injured.

After Dave Chappelle gets tackled onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, Chris Rock grabs the mic and asks “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/OtN75yVxqg — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 4, 2022

While Rock has not made an official statement on the Oscars’ Slap, he has addressed the incident during several stand-up shows.

“I don’t have like a bunch of shit about what happened,” he said during his first show after the Oscars. “So if you came to hear that I’m not–I had like a whole I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kinda processing what happened.”

Rock also shut down a heckler who shouted “Fuck Will Smith” during another one of his shows at Boston’s The Wilbur.

Chappelle similarly made light of the situation on Tuesday night, also joking about the identity of the assailant.

“That was a trans man,” he quipped, referencing his contentious relationship with the transgender community, as he has made numerous jokes at their expense.

Despite the jokes, the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. His bail has been set at $30,000.

