Demi Lovato has opened up about the “beautiful and incredible” encounter they had with extra-terrestrials in Joshua Tree National Park. (Lovato, who announced in May that they are nonbinary, uses they/them pronouns.)

“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me,” Lovato shared during an interview with E! News. “It was a beautiful and incredible experience.”

The popstar highlighted the experience while discussing their upcoming Peacock series Unidentified With Demi Lovato, in which Lovato, their sister Dallas Lovato, and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery “attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“It definitely changed the way that you see the world,” Lovato added of the encounter. “You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed. It changes your reality, for sure.”

Lovato had previously teased their alleged UFO spotting during the series’ trailer, sharing that they “had this crazy experience” while in Joshua Tree, adding, “My goal is to find out what really happened.”

The singer additionally discussed an alien encounter during a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which they revealed that an experience they had at their 28th birthday sparked their interest in UFOs.

“I had a pretty profound experience on my 28th birthday,” they said. “I made [alien] contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it.”

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky,” Lovato added of the moment. “It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just like backed out. I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.”

Lovato went on to predict that aliens are “very caring, very intelligent beings that are just looking out for the best interest of our planet.”

“If you notice in the back in the ’40s, UFO sighting really started, and that was because, I believe, that was when we split the atom,” they added. “We developed nuclear weapons. I think that they’re here. I think that they’re living among us and we don’t even realize it. I don’t think that the traveling light years to get here; some beings are already actually living among us.”

