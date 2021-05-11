Demi Lovato to Chase Down UFOs in New Docuseries Because … Why Not?

Demi Lovato teased an upcoming “out-of-this-world adventure” on Tuesday, announcing a new Peacock docuseries, where she will explore UFO reports.

“SURPRISEEEEE!!! I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride,” she wrote in a Tuesday Twitter post. “Coming soon to @peacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more.”

Unidentified, a four-part limited unscripted series, will air on Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will feature Lovato, her friend Matthew Scott, and her sister Dallas Lovato investigating the truth about UFOs.

“While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” Peacock wrote in a press release obtained by THR.

The statement also describes Lovato as a “true believer,” adding that she “hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here.

The statement notes that Lovato will interview scientists and “alien abductees” to “make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves,” adding that she will also conduct “her own experiments meant initiate those close encounters.”

Film producer and manager Scooter Braun, who currently represents Lovato, along with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, and several other stars, is also set to executive produce the series.

