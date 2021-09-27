Joe Rogan Shares Video Drawing Comparison Between Vaccine Mandates and Nazi Germany

Over the past few weeks a number of people have decided to liken vaccine mandates to the horrors of Nazi Germany.

Alex Berenson did it, a sitting Republican congressman did it, and now a video promoted by Joe Rogan is doing it.

The video from Samuel Rivera Films, which Rogan shared on Instagram Monday, features audio of Rogan from an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, combined with a lot of different images — some of them inviting a comparison to Nazi Germany.

The audio of Rogan says, “As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, if they can figure out a way to force you into carrying something that lets you enter businesses or lets you do this or lets businesses open, historically, they are not going to give that power up. They find new reasons to use it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

“Up until 1776, every fucking country that has ever existed has been run by dictators,” Rogan says. That part of the video includes a map of Nazi Germany and images of Adolf Hitler.

The part where Rogan talks about “anything that comes along that can inhibit your freedom” includes a hard-to-miss image of someone wearing a Star of David armband.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com