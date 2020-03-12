Disney announced the temporary closure of its Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Thursday, amid growing pressure to cut back on public gatherings amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” announced Disney in a statement. “The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.”

Before the announcement, Disney had faced growing pressure from employees to temporary close down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

